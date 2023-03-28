Cork, Waterford and Limerick name sides for Munster U20 hurling ties

THREE CORK SENIOR panel members have been named to start for the county’s U20 side in their opening Munster hurling championship game on Wednesday night.

Cork take on Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Round 2 encounter, the opening games on Saturday having seen Clare draw with Tipperary and Waterford lose out to Limerick.

Cork boss Ben O’Connor is able to call on defender Eoin Downey and the attacking pair of Colin Walsh and Ben Cunningham, all who have featured at senior level this spring. The Cork team for their opening game of the 2023 campaign also included goalkeeper Brion Saunderson as a survivor from last year’s U20 team.

There are starting spots for 2021 All-Ireland minor winners Darragh O’Sullivan, James Dwyer, Mikey Finn, Diarmuid Healy and Jack Leahy.

Waterford have named an unchanged team from that which lost out 1-18 to 1-14 at the hands of Limerick last Saturday in the Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Centre-back Mark Fitzgerald and corner-forward Patrick Fitzgerald, who scored 1-11 in last weekend’s tie, have both enjoyed senior inter-county hurling experience this year.

Limerick have made one change for their game with Clare from their success over Waterford. Monaleen’s Joseph Fitzgerald comes in at midfield as Barry Duff drops to the bench.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s games are 7pm with Cork hosting Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Limerick entertaining Clare in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Cork

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Sean Daly (Randal Óg), 3. Shane Kingston (Ballinora), 4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 6. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig)

8. Michael Mullins (Whitechurch – captain), 9. Mikey Finn (Midleton)

10. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 12. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)

13. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), 14. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), 15. Jack Leahy (Dungourney)

Subs

16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

17. Culann Geary (Youghal)

18. Mark Howell (Douglas)

19. Timmy Wilk (Cobh)

20. Ciaran Doolan (St Finbarr’s)

21. Brian Keating (Ballincollig)

22. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s)

23. David Cremin (Midleton)

24. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)

Waterford

1. Cian Troy (Ballygunner)

2. Jamie Power (Modeligo), 3. Cormac Cantwell (Ballygunner), 4. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner)

5. Joe Booth (Colligan – joint captain), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Michael Mullaney (Stradbally)

8. Josh Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 9. Willie Beresford (Abbeyside)

10. Liam Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), 11. Conor Keane (De La Salle – joint captain), 12. Tom O’Connell (Brickey Rangers)

13. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), 14. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside), 15. Jack Twomey (De La Salle)

Subs

16. Scott Ryan (Mount Sion)

17. Oisin Walsh (Fourmilewater)

18. Rory Dobbyn (Ballyduff Lower)

19. Kevin Cullinane (Passage)

20. Evan Foley (St Molleran’s)

21. Luke Horgan (Ballygunner)

22. Rian Walsh (Abbeyside)

23. Francis Roche (Clonea)

24. Fionn Hallinan (Fourmilewater)

Limerick

1. Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown)

2. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), 3. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Evan O’Leary (Ahane)

5. David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 6. Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca), 7. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West – captain)

8. Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen), 9. Adam English (Doon)

10. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret-St Paul’s), 11. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), 12. John Kirby (Patrickswell)

13. Con Hayes (Newcastle West), 14. Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), 15. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

Subs

16. Killian Quaid (Murroe/Boher)

17. Barry Duff (Mungret St-Paul’s)

18. Séan Whelan (Cappamore)

19. Liam Dennehy (Glenroe)

20. Oisín O’Farrell (Askeaton)

21. Liam Lynch (Mungret/St Pauls)

22. Seán O’Neill (Blackrock)

23. Jack Molloy (Knockaderry)

24. William Dore (Dromin/Athlacca)

