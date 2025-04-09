Limerick fight back to draw with Waterford in Munster, setback for Galway in Connacht

Results…

O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship

Round 3

Waterford 0-16 Limerick 1-13

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht

Galway 1-11 Roscommon 0-14

Sligo 5-17 Leitrim 2-22

Ulster

Derry 1-26 Cavan 2-13

Tyrone 2-24 Antrim 0-10

Armagh 3-16 Monaghan 2-14

LIMERICK FOUGHT BACK to grab a draw in the Munster U20 hurling championship tonight, 1-13 to 0-16, away to Waterford in Dungarvan.

Waterford were ahead 0-12 to 0-7 at half-time, Mark Hartley scoring five of that tally and Jack Twomey contributed three.

Waterford remained in the driving seat 0-15 to 0-8 entering the final quarter, but Mark O’Brien’s goal froma long-range ignited Limerick’s comeback, which was capped off by substitute Sean Duff pointing to tie the game.

Both teams had chances to win it in injury-time, but had to settle for a draw. Waterford had lost last week against Clare, while Limerick won their opener against Tipperary.

The pair are next out on 23 April as Limerick entertain Cork and Waterford travel to meet Tipperary.

oneills com Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship Result

Limerick: 1-13(16)

Waterford: 0-16(16) — Munster GAA / Comhairle na Mumhan (@MunsterGAA) April 9, 2025

In the Connacht U20 football action, Galway are on the brink of exiting at the group stag after tonight’s 1-11 to 0-14 draw with Roscommon in Tuam Stadium.

Galway now have three points from their four games played, the same amount as Roscommon, who crucially have one game left to play next week against a Leitrim side, who are bottom of the table with no points.

Mikey Mulryan struck an early goal for Galway but they couldn’t build on that and trailed 0-8 to 1-2 at the interval. Roscommon remained in control, ahead 0-14 to 1-7 with ten minutes left, and while Galway rallied to draw, the result may not be enough for them to progress.

Leitrim bowed out after tonight’s 5-17 to 2-22 defeat at the hands of a Sligo team, who are now guaranteed a semi-final spot, and could progress directly to the final if they beat Mayo next week.

📹 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS@sligogaa see off late @LeitrimGAA comeback after epic 5-17 to 2-22 cracker in @Dalatahotels Connacht U20 Football Round 4!#ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/blb7RBgK57 — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) April 9, 2025

In Ulster U20 football, goals from Shea McDermott and Lorcan McMurray helped secure a comfortable win over Tyrone against Antrim, as they triumphed 2-24 to 0-10.

Armagh had five points to spare with their 3-16 to 2-14 home success over Monaghan, while Derry were too strong for Cavan as they defeated them 1-26 to 2-13.

Derry have now qualified for the semi-final stage with Johnny McGuckin scoring their goal, while Tyrone, Cavan and Armagh all have quarter-final ties to look forward to.

The last remaining group stage game takes place tomorrow night with Fermanagh hosting Down in Tempo.