LIVE: Munster v Leinster, URC

Munster seek a double over their rivals, and Leinster revenge over theirs, at Thomond Park from 7:45pm.
7.02pm, 27 Dec 2025
9 mins ago 7:34PM
A late change for Munster

Calvin Nash has been ruled out with sickness. Mike Haley comes back into the starting side at fullback, with Shane Daly shifting to the wing.

14 mins ago 7:28PM
What do you think?

How are you feeling, Munster and Leinster fans?


Munster to do the double (28)
Leinster to gain revenge (28)

22 mins ago 7:20PM
Teams

A reminder of your teams in Limerick.

Following their bonus-point defeat of Ospreys in Bridgend last weekend, Tadhg Beirne, Thaakir Abrahams, Craig Casey, Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Edwin Edogbo and Tom Ahern all come into Clayton McMillan’s starting XV.

There are two further positional changes as Shane Daly switches to fullback and Jack O’Donoghue moves from blindside to openside flanker.

Doris returns for Leinster, while Andrew Porter starts for the first time since October having recovered from an arm injury.

Harry Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster, with Sam Prendergast not included in the matchday 23.

harry-byrne-ahead-of-the-match Harry Byrne warming up at Thomond Park. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

Munster: 

  • 15. Shane Daly
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Thaakir Abrahams
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Michael Milne
  • 2. Lee Barron
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. Edwin Edogbo
  • 5. Tom Ahern
  • 6. Tadhg Beirne (capt)
  • 7. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Jeremy Loughman
  • 18. John Ryan
  • 19. Jean Kleyn
  • 20. Fineen Wycherley
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. Dan Kelly
  • 23. John Hodnett

Leinster:

  • 15.  Ciarán Frawley
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien
  • 13. Rieko Ioane
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Harry Byrne
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Max Deegan
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris – capt

Replacements:

  • 16. John McKee
  • 17. Paddy McCarthy
  • 18. Tadhg Furlong
  • 19. Diarmuid Mangan
  • 20. Scott Penny
  • 21. Fintan Gunne
  • 22. Charlie Tector
  • 23. Andrew Osborne

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU)

27 mins ago 7:15PM

Captains Caelan Doris and Tadhg Beirne at the coin toss apologising for what they’re about to do to each other on the pitch.

caelan-doris-peter-martin-and-tadhg-beirne-at-the-coin-toss-ahead-of-the-match Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

35 mins ago 7:07PM
Good evening!

Hello, everyone, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster v Leinster in the URC.

Hope you’ve had a wonderful Christmas so far. Here’s a staple of the Irish festive sporting calendar: Munster and Leinster in Limerick. It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and if you can’t make it to the telly or to Thomond Park, I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account — or near enough — in this liveblog.

Munster, who defeated Leinster at Croke Park in October, are seeking to do their first double over the eastern province in 11 years.

Leinster, who have come back from double-digit deficits to defeat Leicester and Ulster in recent weeks, will be locked in for this one.

Strap in — it should be fun!

michael-macmahon-and-eoghain-byrne-outside-the-stadium-ahead-of-the-match Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

