LIVE: Munster v Leinster, URC

Following their bonus-point defeat of Ospreys in Bridgend last weekend, Tadhg Beirne, Thaakir Abrahams, Craig Casey, Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Edwin Edogbo and Tom Ahern all come into Clayton McMillan’s starting XV.

There are two further positional changes as Shane Daly switches to fullback and Jack O’Donoghue moves from blindside to openside flanker.

Doris returns for Leinster, while Andrew Porter starts for the first time since October having recovered from an arm injury.

Harry Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster, with Sam Prendergast not included in the matchday 23.

Harry Byrne warming up at Thomond Park. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Michael Milne

2. Lee Barron

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Tom Ahern

6. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Fineen Wycherley

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Dan Kelly

23. John Hodnett

Leinster:

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris – capt

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Paddy McCarthy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Scott Penny

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Charlie Tector

23. Andrew Osborne

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU)