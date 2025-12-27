Following their bonus-point defeat of Ospreys in Bridgend last weekend, Tadhg Beirne, Thaakir Abrahams, Craig Casey, Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Edwin Edogbo and Tom Ahern all come into Clayton McMillan’s starting XV.
There are two further positional changes as Shane Daly switches to fullback and Jack O’Donoghue moves from blindside to openside flanker.
Doris returns for Leinster, while Andrew Porter starts for the first time since October having recovered from an arm injury.
Harry Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster, with Sam Prendergast not included in the matchday 23.
Harry Byrne warming up at Thomond Park.
Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO
Hello, everyone, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster v Leinster in the URC.
Hope you’ve had a wonderful Christmas so far. Here’s a staple of the Irish festive sporting calendar: Munster and Leinster in Limerick. It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and if you can’t make it to the telly or to Thomond Park, I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account — or near enough — in this liveblog.
Munster, who defeated Leinster at Croke Park in October, are seeking to do their first double over the eastern province in 11 years.
Leinster, who have come back from double-digit deficits to defeat Leicester and Ulster in recent weeks, will be locked in for this one.
LIVE: Munster v Leinster, URC
Calvin Nash has been ruled out with sickness. Mike Haley comes back into the starting side at fullback, with Shane Daly shifting to the wing.
How are you feeling, Munster and Leinster fans?
A reminder of your teams in Limerick.
Munster:
Replacements:
Leinster:
Replacements:
Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU)
Captains Caelan Doris and Tadhg Beirne at the coin toss apologising for what they're about to do to each other on the pitch.
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
Strap in — it should be fun!
Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
