Exciting Munster talent on show as they bid for seventh win of Pro14 campaign

From near and far: Sean French and Damien De Allende at Munster training.

AWAY FROM IRELAND’S travails in the Autumn Nations Cup, the island’s province have been making light work of Pro14 opposition.

25 matches have brought 23 Irish wins, take Connacht out of the equation and the three European Cup winners on these shores are 20 for 20.

There is no sign of that trend being bucked when an experimental Zebre go to Thomond Park to stand between Munster and a seventh win from seven outings this season (kick-off 20.15, eir Sport).

The season so far has been a chance for Munster to eye up and celebrate their young talent and more of a quality crop will come in today’s outing as Sean French waits among the replacements for his senior professional bow.

Though injury curtailed his involvement with Ireland U20s, French’s cameos at that level showed him to be a cut above. On top of power and pace that is becoming a prerequisite for top level rugby, he has the handling skills to help team-mates thrive around him too.

Kerry’s Jack Daly takes a replacement back row slot as he too is primed to pounce on a first cap, while the impressive figure of Thomas Ahern will also take a seat near the exciting half-backs Craig Casey and Ben Healy.

But that’s for later in the match, the starting side is packed with young players who will be eager to maintain Munster’s momentum this season while inflicting Zebre with another punishing loss.

Back row Gavin Coombes has deservedly caught the attention for his performances this season and his powerful impacts have earned him consecutive man of the match gongs and the struggling Italian side will his fifth start on the trot.

Coombes will be flanked by the returning Chris Cloete, who will hope Munster’s momentum will help him play past his neck injury and back to the peak of his powers. Ahead of them Wycherley brothers Josh and Fineen pack down in Billy Holland’s tight five.

Fineen and Josh Wycherley. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The obvious, innate competitive instinct of scrum-half Casey may mean it takes a moment for him to be convinced, but it is a compliment to his progress that his minutes are being managed today. After starting the six straight wins, Casey will take a bench berth for an opponent missing 20 players and sending out five debutants tonight after conceding 57 and 47 points at home to Ulster and Connacht in recent weeks.

Dubliner Nick McCarthy makes his first start of the season alongside JJ Hanrahan. Dan Goggin’s welcome return in recent weeks brings him in alongside Damien De Allende in midfield. But the returning back and they will provide space and opportunity to the back three of Matt Gallagher, Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam.

Another long night awaits for Zebre. Munster’s young prospects are building that winning habit.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Seán French.

Zebre: Junior Laloifi; Giovanni D’Onorfrio, Giulio Bisegni, Enrico Lucchin, Pierre Bruno, Paolo Pescetto, Alessandro Fusco: Riccardo Brugnara, Marco Manfredi, Alexandru Tarus; Gabriele Venditti, Leonard Krumov; Mick Kearney, Alessandro Mordacci, Lorenzo, Masselli.

Replacements: Miassimo Ceciliani, Andrea Lovotti, Matteo Nocera, Andrea Chianucci, Oliviero Fabiani, Simone Marinaro, Alessandro Forcucci, Jamie Elliot.