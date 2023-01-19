Munster's Jack O'Donoghue receives 3-week suspension

MUNSTER BACK ROW Jack O’Donoghue has received a three-week suspension after being sent off during Munster’s recent Champions Cup clash with Northampton.

The 28-year-old was dismissed in the 23rd minute of the contest by French referee Tual Tailini for what was adjudged to be a dangerous tackle on Northampton’s second row, David Ribbans.

As a consequence, the player is set to miss the province’s upcoming fixtures against Toulouse and Benetton, though he will be available for their encounter with Ospreys provided he attends a World Rugby Coaching Intervention.

Part of a statement released today read: “Law 9.13 A player must not tackle an opponent dangerously Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Ian Unsworth KC (England), Chair, Nigel Williams (Wales) and Martyn Wood (England) heard submissions from O’Donoghue, who accepted the red card decision, from the Munster Rugby Team Manager, Niall O’Donovan, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

“The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that in carrying out the tackle in a dangerous manner, O’Donoghue had made contact with Ribbans’ head. It then determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“As the player has a clear disciplinary record, and as there were no aggravating factors, it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee, therefore, reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension.

“O’Donoghue is free to play on Monday, 20 February due to Munster Rugby’s fixture schedule, however, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, 30 January.

“Both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”