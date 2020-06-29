Murtagh brothers set for Roscommon return, while Galway hurling draw is made

ROSCOMMON HAVE BEEN boosted with the news that Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh will be rejoining the panel ahead of the Connacht SFC in November.

Manager Anthony Cunningham confirmed to the Roscommon Herald that the talented attacking pair will be part of his squad when inter-county action resumes.

The St Faithleach’s duo opted out from the panel earlier this year but their return will add to Cunningham’s options in attack ahead of their Connacht SFC quarter-final meeting with London.

“It’s good to have Diarmuid and Ciaráin back,” said Cunningham. “Like the rest of the players on the panel, especially those returning from injury, it’s essential that they go well when the club action starts.”

The Roscommon SFC draw took place tonight, as reigning champions Padraig Pearses found themselves in Group C alongside Boyle, Michael Glaveys and Tulsk.

2013 All-Ireland champions St Brigid’s have been paired in the same group as 2018 county winners Clann na nGael.

Roscommon SFC

Group A

Strokestown

St Brigid’s

Elphin

Clann na nGael

Group B

Roscommon Gaels

St Croans

Western Gaels

Fuerty

Group C

Padraig Pearses

Boyle

Michael Glaveys

Tulsk

Finally, the Galway SHC draw was also made tonight with county champions St Thomas’ paired in the same group as Portumna, Sarsfields and Castlegar.

Galway SHC

Group 1

Tynagh – Abbey/Duniry

Cappataggle

Loughrea

Tommie Larkins

Group 2

Turloughmore

Liam Mellows

Clarinbridge

Oranmore/Maree

Group 3

Sarsfields

Portumna

Castlegar

St Thomas

