Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Murtagh brothers set for Roscommon return, while Galway hurling draw is made

The draw for the Roscommon SFC was also made tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 29 Jun 2020, 10:01 PM
55 minutes ago 1,595 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5136645
Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh.
Image: Inpho
Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh.
Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh.
Image: Inpho

ROSCOMMON HAVE BEEN boosted with the news that Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh will be rejoining the panel ahead of the Connacht SFC in November.

Manager Anthony Cunningham confirmed to the Roscommon Herald that the talented attacking pair will be part of his squad when inter-county action resumes. 

The St Faithleach’s duo opted out from the panel earlier this year but their return will add to Cunningham’s options in attack ahead of their Connacht SFC quarter-final meeting with London. 

“It’s good to have Diarmuid and Ciaráin back,” said Cunningham. “Like the rest of the players on the panel, especially those returning from injury, it’s essential that they go well when the club action starts.”

The Roscommon SFC draw took place tonight, as reigning champions Padraig Pearses found themselves in Group C alongside Boyle, Michael Glaveys and Tulsk.

2013 All-Ireland champions St Brigid’s have been paired in the same group as 2018 county winners Clann na nGael.

Roscommon SFC

Group A
Strokestown
St Brigid’s 
Elphin
Clann na nGael

Group B
Roscommon Gaels
St Croans
Western Gaels
Fuerty

Group C
Padraig Pearses
Boyle
Michael Glaveys
Tulsk

Finally, the Galway SHC draw was also made tonight with county champions St Thomas’ paired in the same group as Portumna, Sarsfields and Castlegar.

Galway SHC

Group 1
Tynagh – Abbey/Duniry
Cappataggle
Loughrea
Tommie Larkins

Group 2
Turloughmore
Liam Mellows
Clarinbridge
Oranmore/Maree

Group 3
Sarsfields
Portumna
Castlegar
St Thomas 

