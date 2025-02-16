Murtagh-inspired Roscommon earn comeback victory over Monaghan

Allianz Football League Division Two

ROSCOMMON 0-25 (0-5-15)

MONAGHAN 2-14 (2-1-12)

Kevin Egan reports from King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park.

ANOTHER DAY in Dr Hyde Park, another sensational shootout. After reeling in a half-time deficit against Down in their last home game, Roscommon repeated the trick today, powered by Diarmuid Murtagh racking up 0-12.

That tally featured eight scores, four counting double, as Roscommon filled their boots when they turned around to shoot with the breeze in the second half.

There was more to the game than just that. Even in the early exchanges, when the scores weren’t flowing quite as fast, the contest was packed with end-to-end football and goalmouth action.

Twice Rory Beggan came up with fantastic saves to deny goal chances to Ciaráin Murtagh, while at the other end, Conor Carroll dived to his right to parry a Micheál Bannigan penalty.

Carroll did get caught upfield for a Monaghan counter-attack that ended with Bannigan’s long shot rebounding off both posts before being scrambled across the line by David Garland, pushing Monaghan five clear midway through the opening half.

Bannigan, Monaghan’s leading attacking threat throughout this game, hammered the ball into the roof of the Roscommon net from 15 metres out with 10 minutes to go before half-time to stretch that lead to six.

But Roscommon’s interplay up front was superb, and even though they were operating into the wind, they engineered enough openings to cut the gap to four points at half-time, 2-6 to 0-8.

After the game, Davy Burke said his side were happy enough to turn around and shoot into the Town End goal with just a four-point deficit to chase.

In the three halves of league football that were played up to that point, 11 two-pointers had been kicked at that end of the ground, stretching back to the season opener against Down.

Roscommon added five more, four of them off the boot of Murtagh. They were back on level terms just eight minutes into the second half, the equalising score coming from the day’s other revelatory forward, Conor Hand.

The 21-year-old attacker had a mixed first season with the Roscommon seniors last year but had shown flashes of his potential in St Brigid’s run to the 2023 AIB Connacht club SFC, as well as with TUD in the Sigerson Cup this year.

His explosive pace yielded three second-half points and a handful of other line breaks that led to scoring chances, creating another welcome selection dilemma for Davy Burke.

Monaghan hung in well with Conor McCarthy hitting two excellent points, while Bannigan blasted inches over the crossbar from close range, but they couldn’t quite get on level terms and when it came to bench impact, Roscommon had a trump card to play in the form of Conor Cox.

The former Kerry underage player split the posts from 45 metres out with his first play and then added another to crown a memorable win, and a huge step towards promotion for the Rossies.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-12 (0-2f, two 2ptf, two 2pt), Ciaráin Murtagh 0-3, Donie Smith 0-2, Ronan Daly 0-1, Conor Hand 0-3, Conor Cox 0-3 (1 2pt), Senan Lambe 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: David Garland 1-1, Micheál Bannigan 1-4 (0-2f), Micheál McCarville 0-2 (1 2pt), Stephen Mooney 0-1, Louis Kelly 0-1, Ryan O’Toole 0-1, Conor McCarthy 0-2, Ciarán McNulty 0-1, Rory Beggan 0-1.

ROSCOMMON:

1 Conor Carroll (Oranmore-Maree, Galway)

2 Pearse Frost (St. Brigid’s)

3 John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4 Niall Higgins (Elphin)

5 Ronan Daly (Pádraig Pearses)

6 Brian Stack (St. Brigid’s)

20 Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys)

7 Shane Cunnane (St. Brigid’s)

9 Keith Doyle (St. Dominic’s)

23 Cian McKeon (Boyle)

11 Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)

25 Conor Hand (St. Brigid’s)

13 Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

14 Donie Smith (Boyle)

10 Ciáráin Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

SUBS:

19 Ruaidhrí Fallon (St. Brigid’s) for Stack (39)

8 Eddie Nolan (St. Brigid’s) for Harney (47)

17 Senan Lambe (Roscommon Gaels) for Daly (54)

22 Ben O’Carroll (St. Brigid’s) for Smith (57)

24 Conor Cox (Éire Óg) for McKeon (64)

MONAGHAN:

1 Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

4 Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

3 Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)

5 Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown)

2 Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

6 Colm Lennon (Ballybay)

7 Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

8 Gavin McPhillips (Scotstown)

9 Micheál McCarville (Scotstown)

21 Fergal Hanratty (Corduff)

11 Micheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen)

12 Ciarán McNulty (Inniskeen)

13 David Garland (Donaghmoyne)

14 Stephen Mooney (Cremartin

22 Louis Kelly (Truagh)

SUBS:

26 Jack McCarron (Scotstown) for Lennon (28)

20 Kevin Loughran (Monaghan Harps) for Hanratty (half-time)

24 Bobby McCaul (Aughnamullen) for Mooney (43)

19 Darren Hughes (Scotstown) for McPhillips (62)

15 Seán Jones (Inniskeen) for Garland (67)

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway).