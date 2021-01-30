Good night in Vienna as Nadia Power sets new Irish record

DUBLINER NADIA POWER started her 2021 season in flying form this evening, finishing second in the 800m with a time of 2:02.44, setting a new Irish indoor record at the Vienna indoor meet.

This smashed her previous indoor best of 2:05.62 as well as the previous Irish record of 2:02.46 which was held by Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and set in 2018.

Power put in a blistering first two laps (400m) going through in 57.7 and held on to secure the new record. The race was won by Kelly Hodgkinson of Great Britain in 1:59.03 in a new World U20 record, Power placed second with Italy’s Irene Baldessari third in 2:02.71.

Brilliant running by @NadiaPower6 🔥 smashing her indoor personal best and setting a new Irish Indoor Record of 2:02:44!! pic.twitter.com/BPVYPRTzDZ — Galvin Sports (@galvinsports) January 30, 2021

Power is targeting the European Indoor Athletics Championships which takes place in Poland next month.

Tonight’s result follows on from Power’s impressive 2020 outdoor season when she win the 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Zagreb, running 2:02.08. A week prior to that she set a new Irish under-23 800m record, running 2:01.01 in Rovereto, Italy when finishing third in a top class international field.