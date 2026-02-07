Shamrock Rovers secure former player Naj Razi on multi-year term

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAS hailed the return of Naj Razi to the club, two years after he signed for Italian side Como 1907.

The former Irish underage international has signed a mult-year contract and will resume his relationship with the club that he continued to visit and follow during his two seasons away.

Razi made his Rovers debut at just 16 against UCD and comes highly-rated, previously playing in the UEFA Conference League qualifier against Ferencvaros.

Manager Stephen Bradley told the club’s in-house media, “He was with this club at our Academy since he was six or seven, so when he went away, we kept in touch regularly.

“Every time he was home, he’d come to our games, he’d also watch us from Italy and would be texting after games. So, when he left Como, we had a very good conversation.

“He asked could he come in and train, so it was a no-brainer for us to bring him in. Naj is still very young and when he came in for pre-season, you could see he hasn’t lost anything and is in great shape. I’m delighted to get Naj back in.”

Since coming back to training, Bradley was convinced of his quality in a variety of roles and positions.

“To be fair to him, he’s played in every position for us since he came back in. His numbers have been really good. He wasn’t a signed player so we played him in all those positions.

“He has done the same playing underage for Ireland and when he was in Italy, played in many different positions.

“The quality Naj has, and the reason we played him so young, he definitely still has that. But he has matured a little bit with that, which makes him a better player. We’re looking forward to getting him back up to speed, he’ll also give us real energy, which is really pleasing.”