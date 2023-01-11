Advertisement
Wednesday 11 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Naomi Osaka.
# time out
Naomi Osaka reveals pregnancy and declares absence from 2023 season
The two-time Australian Open winner pulled out of the first grand slam of the year last week.
2.5k
2
1 hour ago

NAOMI OSAKA APPEARS to have suggested she is pregnant and will therefore miss the rest of the 2023 season.

The four-time grand-slam champion last week pulled out of this month’s Australian Open with no official reason given for her withdrawal but on Wednesday seemed to provide context for her decision by posting a picture of a baby scan on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” read Osaka’s caption.

The 25-year-old added: “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realise that life is so short and I don’t take any moment for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,”.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka endured a difficult 2022 on court and ended her season in September after pulling out of a second-round match of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

She had won her first-round match at that tournament when Australia’s Daria Saville withdrew after one game with a knee injury.

Osaka has won only one completed match since May and was beaten in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the US Open.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

In her social-media post, the Japanese star suggested she would be able to compete in next year’s Australian Open.

Osaka has tasted success twice at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021 but exited in the third round to Amanda Anisimova last year.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     