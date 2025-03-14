Concern for Munster as Nash goes for check-up on ankle injury

IRELAND INTERIM HEAD coach Simon Easterby has revealed that Munster wing Calvin Nash picked up an ankle injury in training on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was due to travel to Italy with Ireland as one of their reserves for their Six Nations clash in Rome but remained at home to undergo further assessment.

Nash started two games in this Six Nations against Scotland and France, but Mack Hansen’s return from injury meant the Munster man dropped out of the side this week. That disappointment has now been exacerbated by an injury in training.

“He’s picked up a bit of an ankle injury,” said Easterby yesterday. “That’s only just happened.

“He picked up something yesterday, he was assessed this morning and he’s got an ankle which has blown up a little bit.

“It’s a little innocuous one. He’s gone to Vincent’s [St Vincent's Hospital] to get a quick check-up, but he won’t be travelling with us for that reason.”

Munster will be hoping for good news from that appointment in the hospital, given that Nash is such a key player for them.

The southern province have some big games in the next while, with a visit to Glasgow next weekend, the big URC clash with Connacht in Castlebar, then the Champions Cup round of 16 clash with La Rochelle in France the following weekend.

Munster’s injury list remains lengthy, with several back three players already sidelined.

Shane Daly, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Mike Haley, Thaakir Abrahams, and Liam Coombes are all currently injured.

Munster have brought in wing Andrew Smith from Connacht on a short-term contract to provide cover for those injuries, but Nash is an important figure in their plans.

The Munster injury list also still includes Craig Casey, Jean Kleyn, Edwin Edogbo, Roman Salanoa, Dave Kilcoyne, and Jack O’Donoghue.