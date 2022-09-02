Membership : Access or Sign Up
National Indoor Athletics Training Centre to be used for emergency refugee accommodation

The facility will be available for a period of up to six weeks.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 2 Sep 2022, 5:13 PM
2 minutes ago 77 Views 0 Comments
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE NATIONAL INDOOR Athletics Training Centre will be made available to assist with emergency refugee accommodation, Sport Ireland has announced.

Located in the National Indoor Arena, the state-owned facility will be available for a period of up to six weeks as part of an emergency response initiative.

In a statement released today, Sport Ireland said that the decision will have a “temporary impact on the regular users of the facility,” but added that it is grateful for the support shown in relation to the measure.

“Sport Ireland is pleased to be in a position to respond positively to the Government’s request to make the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre available to support the ongoing refugee accommodation challenges,” said Chief Executive Dr Una May commented.

“This emergency initiative will be for a period of up to six weeks, allowing the relevant authorities to provide more permanent accommodation for the refugees. Following this, the arena will be available for the beginning of the indoor athletics season.

“Sport has been a welcome lifeline for many refugees arriving into Ireland in recent months and the wider sport sector is to be commended in that regard. Sport Ireland Facilities will be offering the use of the facilities on the Sport Ireland Campus for use by the refugees for the duration of their stay.

“Sport Ireland would like to place on record its gratitude to customers of the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre for their patience and understanding on this matter.”

