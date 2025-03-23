Spain, Germany and France win Nations League clashes as Scotland relegated

NATIONS LEAGUE HOLDERS Spain reached the final four with a 5-4 win on penalties against the Netherlands, after a thrilling 3-3 quarter-final second leg draw on Sunday (5-5 on aggregate).

Donyell Malen missed and Barcelona’s Pedri slotted home to settle a gripping match in which the Netherlands came from behind three times to force the shoot-out.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring for Spain but Memphis Depay levelled from the penalty spot.

Oyarzabal grabbed Spain’s second before Ian Maatsen rifled home to force extra-time.

Barcelona starlet Yamal, who also missed a penalty in the shoot-out, scored a brilliant goal to put Spain ahead but Xavi Simons netted another spot-kick to force penalties.

Germany survived a spirited second-half fightback from Italy, letting a three-goal lead slip to draw 3-3, before reaching the Nations League semi-finals 5-4 on aggregate.

A first-half Joshua Kimmich masterclass, with a penalty and two assists for Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst, had Germany 3-0 up and cruising at the break.

However, injury-hit Italy kicked into gear in the second half, Moise Kean scoring a double to rattle the hosts.

Italy looked on course to level the scores when they were awarded a penalty with 73 minutes gone, but it was overturned by VAR.

Giacomo Raspadori then converted a stoppage time penalty to give Italy a glimmer of hope.

The result not only secured Germany a first-ever Nations League semi-final spot, where they will face Portugal, but it means the remainder of the tournament will be held on German soil, in Stuttgart and Munich in June.

Despite the second-half scare, the victory continues Germany’s resurgence under Julian Nagelsmann. Germany’s only loss in their past 17 matches came in extra-time at Euro 2024 against eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved twice in the shoot-out as France beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties on Sunday after their UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie had ended 2-2 on aggregate, sealing a place in the last four in June.

Les Bleus won 2-0 on the night with goals in normal time by Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele at the Stade de France to wipe out their deficit from Thursday’s first leg.

With no further scoring in extra time the tie went to penalties, where Maignan saved from both Martin Baturina and Josip Stanisic, while Franjo Ivanovic also missed his kick for the visitors.

Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez both failed to convert for the hosts, but Dayot Upamecano scored when he became the seventh France player to step up, sparking scenes of celebrations on the pitch and in the crowd of 77,502.

Advertisement

France, who won the Nations League in 2021, will now take on title-holders Spain in the semi-finals in Germany on June 5, with the winners going through to the final three days later.

Greece celebrate their win at Hampden Park. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Scotland, meanwhile, have been relegated from Nations League A after a 3-0 home defeat by Greece.

Steve Clarke’s side made a decent start but goals from Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Tzolis had the visitors 3-1 up on aggregate with just 15 seconds of the second half played.

The Hampden crowd expressed their dissent on several occasions as Scotland never really looked like getting back into the game.

They now drop down to the second tier of the competition ahead of the next set of group games in the autumn of 2026.

Alex Ferguson made a pre-match appearance, holding up a number 10 shirt in tribute to Denis Law before a minute’s applause for Scotland’s joint-record goalscorer in the first home international since his death.

Uefa Nations League results on Sunday:

Quarter-finals, second legs

France 2 (Olise 52, Dembele 80) Croatia 0 AET

2-2 on aggregate; France win 5-4 on penalties

Germany 3 (Kimmich 30-pen, Musiala 36, Kleindienst 45) Italy 3 (Kean 49, 69, Raspadori 90+5-pen)

Germany win 5-4 on aggregate

Portugal 5 (Andersen 38-og, Ronaldo 72, Trincao 86, 91, Ramos 115) Denmark 2 (Kristensen 56, Eriksen 76) AET

Portugal win 5-3 on aggregate

Spain 3 (Oyarzabal 8-pen, 67, Yamal 103) Netherlands 3 (Depay 54-pen, Maatsen 79, Simons 109-pen) AET

5-5 on aggregate; Spain win 5-4 on penalties

League A/B play-offs, second legs

Belgium 3 (De Cuyper 70, Lukaku 75, 86) Ukraine 0

Belgium win 4-3 on aggregate

Hungary 0 Turkey 3 (Calhanoglu 37-pen, Guler 39, Bardakci 90)

Turkey win 6-1 on aggregate

Scotland 0 Greece 3 (Konstantelias 20, Karetsas 42, Tzolis 46)

Greece win 3-1 on aggregate

Serbia 2 (Maksimovic 56, Vlahovic 90) Austria 0

Serbia win 3-1 on aggregate

League B/C play-offs, second legs

Georgia 6 (Haroyan 4-og, Mikautadze 14, 35, Chakvetadze 23, Kiteishvili 27, Kvaratskhelia 62) Armenia 1 (Sevikyan 48)

Georgia win 9-1 on aggregate

Iceland 1 (Oskarsson 2) Kosovo 3 (Muriqi 35, 45+3, 79)

Kosovo win 5-2 on aggregate

Slovenia 1 (Cerin 95) Slovakia 0 AET

Slovenia win 1-0 on aggregate

Republic of Ireland 2 (Ferguson 63, Idah 84) Bulgaria 1 (Antov 30)

Ireland win 4-2 on aggregate

– © AFP 2025

With reporting from Press Association