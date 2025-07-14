Advertisement
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano embrace after the fight. Gary Carr/INPHO
Nearly 6 million viewers watch Taylor-Serrano 3

The event was available to stream on Netflix.
9.41pm, 14 Jul 2025

THERE WERE nearly six million global viewers for the third fight between Ireland’s Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican fighter Amanda Serrano, according to a release by the event’s producer, Most Valuable Promotions.

The release added that the Bray native’s 10-round majority decision victory to retain her super lightweight title is the “most-watched professional women’s sports event of 2025″. 

The bout registered an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of nearly 6 million (Live+1) global viewers from opening to closing bell. 

The estimated AMA for the US alone was 4.2 million viewers.

The event, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,721 people and generated a $2.63M gate (the highest ever for a women’s boxing card) at Madison Square Garden was #1 on Netflix in the US, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and made the Top 10 in 43 countries.

Taylor and Serrano, meanwhile, are the highest-paid female fighters of all time, receiving record-breaking purses for the event.

