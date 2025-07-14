Nearly 6 million viewers watch Taylor-Serrano 3

THERE WERE nearly six million global viewers for the third fight between Ireland’s Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican fighter Amanda Serrano, according to a release by the event’s producer, Most Valuable Promotions.

The release added that the Bray native’s 10-round majority decision victory to retain her super lightweight title is the “most-watched professional women’s sports event of 2025″.

The bout registered an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of nearly 6 million (Live+1) global viewers from opening to closing bell.

The estimated AMA for the US alone was 4.2 million viewers.

Advertisement

The event, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,721 people and generated a $2.63M gate (the highest ever for a women’s boxing card) at Madison Square Garden was #1 on Netflix in the US, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and made the Top 10 in 43 countries.

Taylor and Serrano, meanwhile, are the highest-paid female fighters of all time, receiving record-breaking purses for the event.