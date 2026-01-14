Former Rovers player Neil Farrugia leaves Barnsley for Dundee United

FORMER SHAMROCK ROVERS defender Neil Farrugia has agreed a transfer to Dundee United.

Farrugia, 26, leaves Barnsley after one year at Oakwell, during which he made 30 appearances for the club.

Farrugia has signed with Dundee until the summer of 2028, where he will link up with Irish manager Jim Goodwin.

Advertisement

The former Ireland U21 international started out at UCD, and joined Shamrock Rovers in summer 2019, making 136 appearances for the Tallaght club. He had previously been offered a contract at Manchester City following a trial at the club, but turned it down in order to complete his studies.

Farrugia has been involved in Ireland senior squads, but has yet to win his debut.

“Neil is a player who fits our tactical framework extremely well and adds depth and quality in key areas we have been looking to strengthen,” said Dundee boss Goodwin.

“He is comfortable operating on both sides of the pitch and offers real value in our progression phase. He carries the ball effectively from deep, understands when to hold width, when to attack inside, and delivers accurately from good areas.

“His ability to play off either foot also allows us to avoid becoming predictable, especially against teams who defend in a low block.

“Defensively, Neil is disciplined and intelligent in his positioning. He recovers quickly in transition and is comfortable defending in one-versus-one scenarios – that balance between attacking intent and defensive responsibility is something imperative to our style of football.

“He also brings vast experience from different environments, having played almost 200 senior games back home in Ireland under the demands of consistent success, featured regularly in high-profile European competition and tested himself down south throughout the past year.

“At 26, he is at an age where he understands the game well but still has scope to improve within our structure. I’m delighted to have him at my disposal and look forward to welcoming into the dressing room ahead of this week’s Scottish Cup match.”