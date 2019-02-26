This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neil Lennon appointed Celtic boss until end of season with Damien Duff part of backroom team

Brendan Rodgers departed the Glasgow giants on Tuesday to take over at Leicester City.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 7:11 PM
8 minutes ago 390 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4514519
Lennon was previously in charge of Celtic between 2010 and 2014.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Lennon was previously in charge of Celtic between 2010 and 2014.
Lennon was previously in charge of Celtic between 2010 and 2014.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NEIL LENNON HAS been appointed Celtic manager until the end of the season, with former Ireland winger Damien Duff forming part of his backroom team.

Brendan Rodgers departed the club on Tuesday to take over at Leicester City, marking a return to the Premier League four years on from his sacking at Liverpool.

Lennon, who managed Celtic previously between 2010 and 2014, will pick up where Rodgers left off with the side currently eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership seeking a third straight treble.

The 47-year-old won three consecutive league crowns during his first spell in charge — securing the title in 2012, 2013 and 2014 — on top of two Scottish Cups and a famous defeat of Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League.

Damien Duff training the U15 boys Duff was previously in charge of Shamrock Rovers U15s before joining Celtic in January. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I am absolutely delighted to be named manager of Celtic again,” Lennon said. “This is a club which has been such a huge part of my life already and it is an honour to be asked to return.

“I have given everything to Celtic as a player and manager already in my career and I am ready to do the same again. I will be doing all I can to continue the great work that has gone on in recent years.”

Duff, who recently took up a role as reserve-team coach with the Glasgow giants in January, will assist Lennon with Celtic’s senior side until the end of the current campaign as first team coach.

“Damien will bring real knowledge and experience to the first team squad,” Lennon added.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    Second, second bottom - whatever: Six Nations form no indicator through Ireland's World Cup history
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie