Neil Lennon appointed Celtic boss until end of season with Damien Duff part of backroom team

Lennon was previously in charge of Celtic between 2010 and 2014.

NEIL LENNON HAS been appointed Celtic manager until the end of the season, with former Ireland winger Damien Duff forming part of his backroom team.

Brendan Rodgers departed the club on Tuesday to take over at Leicester City, marking a return to the Premier League four years on from his sacking at Liverpool.

Lennon, who managed Celtic previously between 2010 and 2014, will pick up where Rodgers left off with the side currently eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership seeking a third straight treble.

The 47-year-old won three consecutive league crowns during his first spell in charge — securing the title in 2012, 2013 and 2014 — on top of two Scottish Cups and a famous defeat of Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League.

Duff was previously in charge of Shamrock Rovers U15s before joining Celtic in January. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I am absolutely delighted to be named manager of Celtic again,” Lennon said. “This is a club which has been such a huge part of my life already and it is an honour to be asked to return.

“I have given everything to Celtic as a player and manager already in my career and I am ready to do the same again. I will be doing all I can to continue the great work that has gone on in recent years.”

Duff, who recently took up a role as reserve-team coach with the Glasgow giants in January, will assist Lennon with Celtic’s senior side until the end of the current campaign as first team coach.

“Damien will bring real knowledge and experience to the first team squad,” Lennon added.

