Holders Netherlands hold off strong Portugal comeback to edge out five-goal thriller

HOLDERS THE NETHERLANDS held off a stirring fightback by Portugal to close in on a place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over Portugal.

The Dutch were without star striker Vivianne Miedema due to a positive case for coronavirus, but got off to a flying start in Leigh as Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt struck inside the first 16 minutes.

Portugal would not even be at the tournament had it not been for Russia’s explusion due to the invasion of Ukraine, but for the second time in as many games they bounced back from a 2-0 deficit.

Carole Costa’s penalty reduced the arrears before half-time and Diana Silva’s thumping header levelled two minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands thought they had immediately struck back when Jill Roord’s goal was ruled out by a VAR check for offside.

But Mark Parsons’ side did dig themselves out of trouble just after the hour mark when Danielle Van de Donk’s stunning strike from outside the box arrowed into the top corner.

Victory takes the Netherlands top of Group C, level on four points with the Swedes, with both sides just needing a point from their final group game to progress.

