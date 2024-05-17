Ireland's Neve Jones and Aoife Wafer make Six Nations Team of the Championship

IRELAND’S NEVE JONES and Aoife Wafer have been named in the Women’s Six Nations Team of the Championship.

Wafer, who picked up two Player of the Round awards as well as a Player of the Match against Wales, was shortlisted for the Player of the Championship but lost out to England’s Ellie Kildunne. Wafer made the most line breaks (six) and carry metres (417) of any forward, and won the most turnovers of any forward (five). She also had an effective impact at more defensive rucks than any other player (10).

Jones was another standout performer with her tackling to the fore. She made more carries (42) and completed more tackles (63) than any other hooker. Jones also one of just three forwards to reach double figures for dominant tackles.

Kildunne claimed 38% of the 32,240 fans’ votes for Player of the Championship. She had competition from France powerhouse back row Romane Menager, Wafer and Italy’s star winger Alyssa D’Inca.

The statistics gathered across the Six Nations highlighted the standout players per position, with fans then asked to cast their votes to determine which players made the Team of The Championship. Champions England dominate the team with nine players while France, Italy and Ireland have two apiece.

Team of the Championship

15. Ellie Kildunne (England)

14. Alyssa D’Incà (Italy)

13. Megan Jones (England)

12. Beatrice Rigoni (Italy)

11. Abby Dow (England)

10. Holly Aitchison (England)

9. Natasha Hunt (England)