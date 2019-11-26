This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with Neville and Carragher's Premier League Team of the Decade?

Their respective choices inevitably prompted plenty of debate.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 3,457 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4906317

JAMIE CARRAGHER AND Gary Neville picked their Premier League teams of the decade on last night’s edition of Monday Night Football.

The pair went with the exact same goalkeeper and back four, with David de Gea, Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, Virgil van Dijk and Cesar Azpilicueta all making the cut.

There was agreement too further forward, with Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Eden Hazard making both pundits’ teams.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane and Luis Suarez featured on Neville’s team, while N’Golo Kante and Gareth Bale made it onto Carragher’s XI.

“How do we wonder how he failed at Valencia when he’s got Eden Hazard in midfield?” Carragher joked.

“Kante is a World Cup winner, he’d get in a world XI possibly now. He won the league at Leicester, then came to Chelsea and won the league and was probably the best player in both years. He’s got to go in there.

“The one who I was very close to putting in was Kevin de Bruyne. I think if he hadn’t got injured a year or so ago and had another 12 months of real quality he maybe would have pushed me with Yaya Toure.”

Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

On the selection of Bale, Carragher added: ”The reason I went for Bale is because he wasn’t in the league for a long time across the full decade, but he won PFA Player of the Year twice and Young Player of the Year.

“It’s a big thing to win PFA Player of the Year. To do it twice in three years is unbelievable, and it then got him the move [to Real Madrid] for the world-record fee.

“I think what he did in those three or four years, being the best player in the league for two out of three years, is something special.”

On the three-man forward line, former Man United player Neville said: ”I love Aguero to bits and that’s why I put him in. But ultimately if you were telling me to pick a front two, I would want Kane and Suarez. Suarez is a phenomenon as a player, he’s absolutely unbelievable.”

