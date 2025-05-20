Neville and Carragher agree on just five players in their MNF Teams of the Season

Advertisement

GARY NEVILLE AND Jamie Carragher named their Premier League Teams of the Season on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football — agreeing on just five players.

In goal, Carragher went for Liverpool number one Alisson while Neville opted instead for Nottingham Forest stopper Matz Sels, before both agreed on three of the back four: Crystal Palace right back Daniel Munoz, Nottingham Forest centre-half Nikola Milenkovic and Liverpool’s title-winning captain Virgil van Dijk.

There was disagreement at left back where Carragher went for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Neville opted for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Neville and Carragher picked entirely different midfield trios with Neville selecting Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch alongside Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, while Carragher went for a different Liverpool/Newcastle duo — Alexis Mac Allister and Sandro Tonali — alongside Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

In attack, both pundits chose FWA Footballer of the Year Mo Salah of Liverpool and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, with Carragher taking Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White with his final pick while Neville went for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo.