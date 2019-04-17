This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neville: Manchester United need an entirely new defence

The Red Devils’ former right-back believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to revamp his entire back line.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 1:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,290 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4595700
Phil Jones pictured during the Barcelona game.
Phil Jones pictured during the Barcelona game.
Phil Jones pictured during the Barcelona game.

GARY NEVILLE FEELS Manchester United are in need of an entirely new defence after watching the Red Devils fall to Barcelona in the Champions League. 

United lost 3-0 on Tuesday at Camp Nou, completing a 4-0 aggregate defeat in the Champions League quarter-final. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men made some unwanted history in the defeat, with Man Utd suffering their worst ever European knockout-round defeat over two legs. 

Neville highlighted two United players he feels can learn from the Barca defeat, while indicating that others are simply not good enough to improve sufficiently. 

“For Marcus Rashford, he recognises what the elite level is in terms of club football,” Neville told beIN SPORTS. “[For] Scott McTominay, it’s a big lesson for him over the two games, he’s done well in the games but some of the others, they’re not good enough. 

The coaching staff will see there’s a massive gulf between Europe’s best teams and where Manchester United are at. Manchester United need to revamp their squad – there is no doubt about that.”

“[Solskjaer] needs a new defence in its entirety I would say.”

Tuesday’s defeat was the fifth in seven matches for Man Utd after a hot start under Solskjaer, and Neville believes the club’s performances in recent weeks are a more realistic indicator of their current level. 

“The last few weeks have been a reality check for Manchester United, but tonight makes you feel about how far away they are from being the team they need to be,” Neville said. 

“I think Ole knew that for the last couple months. The first couple months in the job, everything was rosy, everything was perfect, the players were playing at a level that, to be fair, I’d not seen, they’d not shown.

“Now we’re seeing a bit more of what they’re like.”

Neville also hit out at midfielder Paul Pogba, who struggled under former manager Jose Mourinho before undergoing a transformation with the arrival of Solskjaer.

Pogba is now playing how he was pre-Ole’s arrival,” Neville said.

“I thought tonight he was really poor, rolling his foot over the ball all the time, playing for himself, not popping up and moving, [he] didn’t look interested at times.

“But he’s a great player and he can be a great player, he just has to get his focus back.”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie