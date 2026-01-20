FAI appoint Gary Cronin as assistant coach to Carla Ward's women's national team

CARLA WARD HAS a new assistant coach with the Ireland women’s national team.

Gary Cronin, previously of Longford Town and Bray Wanderers, has been appointed by the FAI to the role.

Cronin is well-qualified with a UEFA Pro License and has further experience as assistant coach with Bohemians.

In an FAI press release, Ward welcomed Cronin’s addition, providing a timely boost ahead of the 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, where they meet France, Netherlands and Poland in Group A2.

“He will bring a new energy, fresh ideas and a proven skillset of coaching elite players,” explained Ward.

“There were a lot of excellent candidates who we spoke with to fill the position of Assistant Coach but Gary stood out because of his attention to detail, the positive aura that he emits and his ability to get the most out of players. He is a fantastic addition to our squad.”

In the same press release, Cronin said, “I’m excited to join the Ireland Women’s National Team squad at such a crucial time, going into the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers. It is an honour to represent my country at the highest level and to have the opportunity of working with such quality players and experienced staff.

“This is a challenge that I’m ready to embrace and to do everything that I can to help the team qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The team have been unbelievable over the last few years, even recently clinching promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League, so I just want to contribute to that and hopefully help the team achieve even more success.”