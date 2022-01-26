Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Clubs must have at least four Covid cases in squad to apply for postponement, new rules state

The rule comes into effect after Premier League sides decided on a change to criteria.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 5:01 PM
21 minutes ago 442 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5665403
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CLUBS MUST HAVE at least four Covid-19 cases within their squad to apply for a postponement after Premier League sides decided on a change to the criteria.

The Premier League confirmed the change to the rules, which have been criticised in recent weeks, following a meeting of clubs on Wednesday.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow told The Times last week that the rules were not fit for purpose, while Tottenham expressed their disappointment at the league’s decision to grant a postponement request to Arsenal for the north London derby, which was due to be played on 16 January.

The league said the new rules would take effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture, the rearranged match between Burnley and Watford on 5 February.

Under the previous rules, where a club could not field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced under-21 players, the match would be postponed. At least one of the unavailable players had to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Now, at least four of the players absent and leaving a club with less than the minimum 14 eligible players must be positive Covid-19 cases.

There have been 22 postponements in the Premier under the Covid-19 criteria since the Omicron variant led to an increase in cases among players and staff at top-flight clubs.

The Premier League also said on Wednesday that its Covid-19 emergency measures – which cover testing, treatment time, the wearing of face coverings and the observance of social distancing – will be reviewed weekly with a view to them expiring no later than February 28.

While Purslow advocated for a change of criteria, Norwich manager Dean Smith said last week he did not believe anything should be altered mid-season.

“We’re looking at the rules now and we’re saying they’re not fit for purpose, but they are the rules for this season,” he said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I don’t think we should be allowed to change them during the season. There have been 21 postponements (at that time), each case heard on an individual basis by the Premier League.

“For me, that should continue until the end of the season, then they look at it and change whatever rules they need to at the end.”

The updated league rules still allow the Premier League board to consider other factors when an application for a postponement is made, such as the status of any Covid-19 outbreak at a club and the proximity to the fixture in question, a club’s ability to safely prepare for a match and any advice from the UK Healthy and Security Agency or other public health bodies.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie