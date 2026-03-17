New IRFU contract deals for Aki, Sheehan, Gibson-Park and Van der Flier

THE IRFU HAS announced new contract extensions for Bundee Aki, Dan Sheehan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier.

The news comes on the back of Ireland’s Triple Crown success at the weekend as Andy Farrell’s side were also narrowly denied a Six Nations title.

Connacht’s Aki has signed a new one-year contract extension, while Leinster duo van der Flier and Gibson-Park have signed up for two-year deals which will run until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Meanwhile, Sheehan has committed his future to Ireland and Leinster for a further three years until the end of the 2028/29 campaign.

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These contract extensions will provide a major boost for Ireland heading into the inaugural Nations Championship this summer, with the Rugby World Cup also on the horizon next year in Australia.

Four key players all locked in. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/F3219LjtoC — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2026

“You cannot underestimate the outstanding contributions of these four players to Irish Rugby over many years,” Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said following the announcement.

“That they see their futures here is a significant boost, which I have no doubt will delight Ireland supporters around the world. They are all key leaders who put their bodies on the line time and time again in reaching the highest standards on the field.

“All four players are a pleasure to work with and have played key roles throughout the recent Guinness Men’s Six Nations. In congratulating Bundee, Jamison, Dan and Josh on their new contracts, we look forward to seeing them progress in Ireland in the months and years to come.”

Aki, who came off the bench in Ireland’s victory over Scotland at the weekend, has been an influential figure for Ireland since his debut in 2017. He has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland so far, including two Grand Slams, and was nominated for the World Rugby Men’s XVs Player of the Year award in 2023.

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Van der Flier won his 79th Test cap at the weekend, and was the 2022 World Rugby 15s Player of the Year.

Gibson-Park won his 50th Ireland cap against Wales earlier this month and produced a man-of-the-match display in their memorable win over England.

Sheehan, who has 39 caps for Ireland, scored his 15th Six Nations try to help Ireland defend their Triple Crown against Scotland.