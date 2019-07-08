New feature-length film about Jack Charlton to mark 30 years since Italia '90

A NEW FEATURE-LENGTH film about former Ireland manager Jack Charlton is set to be released next summer, making 30 years since he led the Boys in Green all the way to the quarter-finals of the World Cup at Italia ’90.

Noah Media Group, who made ‘Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager’ and ‘Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans’ are currently in production on a documentary about the Englishman.

The film will explore the story and legacy of that successful Ireland team, they said, but it will also look at Charlton’s playing career where he won the World Cup in 1966 alongside his brother Bobby.

Charlton’s family have partnered with the London-based film crew, with former Ireland captain Andy Townsend also on board as an executive producer.

“We are delighted to be working with Noah Media Group on what will be the definitive film on my father’s life,” said Charlton’s son, John.

Ronnie Whelan, John Byrne, Jack Charlton and Maurice Setters stand to the national anthem. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“It will be fascinating to see how the film links his life as a husband, father and brother to his incredible achievements in football, as both a player and a manager.”

The film, which is set to be released in the summer of 2020, will be directed by Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager) and Pete Thomas (Euro 2016: Sounds of the Summer) and will be produced by McKenna and Torquil Jones (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager).

“I remember Jack Charlton being as surprised as anyone when he got the Ireland manager’s job in 1986,” said co-director Clarke.

“What followed changed lives, altered careers and transformed a nation and it is a privilege to team up with the Charlton family and so many of those who made it possible to get to the heart of this funny, emotional and inspiring story.”

