'We been waiting for 60 years' - €14.8m in funding paves way for new Louth GAA stadium

The Louth footballers ahead of their clash with Cork in 2022.

LOUTH GAA HAVE announced that they are set to receive €14.8million in investment towards the development of a new stadium.

The money will be allocated to the completion of the Louth GAA Stadium Project which will be based on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.

A statement released from the Wee County today reads that they have been “granted approval to seek Irish Immigrant Investor Programme [IIIP] funding through the Department of Justice.”

Speaking at a management meeting last night at the Protection and Prosperity Louth GAA Training Centre, Louth GAA Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick said:

“Our dream has come true. We have been waiting for the last 60 years since we last our stadium and now the GAA people of Louth will have a stadium to be proud of. Over the last two to three years, our management team have put in trojan work to see this dream become a reality.”

**Huge News for all Louth Gaels** pic.twitter.com/v5xVEXcWPC — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) October 11, 2022

