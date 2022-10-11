Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Advertisement

'We been waiting for 60 years' - €14.8m in funding paves way for new Louth GAA stadium

The money will go towards the completion of the Louth GAA Stadium Project in Dundalk.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,209 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5890464
The Louth footballers ahead of their clash with Cork in 2022.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
The Louth footballers ahead of their clash with Cork in 2022.
The Louth footballers ahead of their clash with Cork in 2022.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LOUTH GAA HAVE announced that they are set to receive €14.8million in investment towards the development of a new stadium.

The money will be allocated to the completion of the Louth GAA Stadium Project which will be based on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.

A statement released from the Wee County today reads that they have been “granted approval to seek Irish Immigrant Investor Programme [IIIP] funding through the Department of Justice.”

Speaking at a management meeting last night at the Protection and Prosperity Louth GAA Training Centre, Louth GAA Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick said:

“Our dream has come true. We have been waiting for the last 60 years since we last our stadium and now the GAA people of Louth will have a stadium to be proud of. Over the last two to three years, our management team have put in trojan work to see this dream become a reality.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie