New United Rugby Championship cup unveiled

THE NEW UNITED RUGBY Championship trophy that will be presented to the league champions at the first URC Grand Final on 18 June, has been unveiled.

The trophy, which has been called the Array, is in the final stages of production and fans have been treated to a digitally created 3D visual of the silverware today.

A statement released from organisers of the URC reads that, “Thisaway, who led the URC re-brand, steered the design brief for a contemporary re-style of a traditional cup that represents the boldness and diversity of the United Rugby Championship.

“Early in the process, the URC reached out to former coaches and players who had won the league to get their opinions about what makes a great trophy. The points of emphasis from those who had earn the silverware were: weight, size and the ability to drink from it.”

The new cup contains eight robust handles, meaning that the trophy can be held by a group. It also features logo designs to represent the Irish, Welsh, South African and Scottish-Italian Shields while the word Champions is engraved in different languages.

The Array is capped at the top by a crown which appears to levitate above the rim of the trophy and will have a bespoke design that changes each season.

