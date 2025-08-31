New Zealand join Ireland in World Cup quarter-finals after 43-point win over Japan

NEW ZEALAND BEAT Japan by an ultimately convincing 62-19 on Sunday as the reigning champions reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a game to spare.

Ireland also qualified from Pool C after their 43-27 win over Spain earlier.

All that remains to be decided in the group is the finishing order. New Zealand and Ireland meet in Brighton next weekend, with the Irish looking to back-up their shock defeat of the Black Ferns at last year’s WXV tournament.

Sunday’s match at Exeter’s Sandy Park proved a landmark occasion for outstanding wing Portia Woodman-Wickliffe who became the first player, man or woman, to score 50 Test tries for New Zealand.

She only did so after Japan produced one of the shocks of the tournament by opening the scoring against the six-time world champions in just the fourth minute.

A fine box-kick and a sound line-out led to a swift maul and a superb finish from wing Sakurako Hatada.

Advertisement

New Zealand, however, were 38-5 ahead at half-time, with Woodman-Wickliffe launching the resumption of normal service when she scored the Black Ferns’ equalising try in the 12th minute.

The 34-year-old had plenty of work to do after receiving the ball just inside Japan’s 10-metre line but a classic feint and a hand-off, with two defenders beaten, was further vindication of Woodman-Wickliffe’s decision to come out of retirement from 15-a-side-rugby for one more crack at World Cup glory.

From then on it was largely one-way traffic, with teenage Black Ferns full-back Braxton Sorensen-McGee scoring a hat-trick of tries and 21-year-old Jorja Miller, the sevens Women’s Player of the Year, two.

Earlier, Ireland — who did not qualify for the last World Cup in New Zealand three years ago — ran in seven tries against Spain with No 8 Grace Moore and wing Anna McGann scoring two apiece.

- Ireland ‘our own worst enemies’ -

Ireland, also conceded five tries, each one to a different player, as a resilient Spain showcased their power and skill.

Ireland coach Scott Bemand said their were positives.

“The seven tries aren’t to be sniffed at, there’s some good tries, good variety.”

“You look at how we came out of the blocks against a spirited Spanish team — in defence and attack — and we thought we were getting on top. Then we became our own worst enemies a little bit.”

Spain coach Juan Gonzalez praised his side’s determined display against an Ireland side ranked fifth in the world.

“I feel proud that the girls kept fighting to the last minute of the game.”

Spain, once a power in European women’s rugby before being effectively frozen out of the Six Nations because they’ve never featured in the corresponding men’s competition, will now look to finish their pool campaign with a win over Japan.

“It is really important,” said Gonzalez. “We came here to show the world how we play rugby and to make a big impact with Spanish girls at home. If we can do this with a victory against Japan that will be absolutely great.”

Sunday’s other World Cup matches are taking place in Pool D. Wins for South Africa and France over Italy and Brazil respectively would see both the Springboks and Les Bleues into the last eight.