Mo'unga to return to New Zealand in time for World Cup build-up

OUT-HALF RICHIE Mo’unga will return to New Zealand next year, putting him in the frame to steer the All Blacks at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Mo’unga, who has played in 56 Tests for the All Blacks, left in 2023 to join Japan club Toshiba Brave Lupus.

New Zealand Rugby said the 31-year-old Mo’unga had signed an 18-month contract with Super Rugby’s Canterbury Crusaders from July 2026 to the end of 2027.

“We’re really pleased to have Richie re-committing to New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Canterbury Rugby,” said New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

“He’s a proven talent with a strong track record of performing on the biggest stages.

“His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset in the environments he joins on his return to New Zealand.”

Mo’unga, who will be eligible to rejoin the national side in October 2026, won seven Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has repeatedly urged New Zealand Rugby bosses to make overseas-based players eligible for the national side.

Rugby Australia this week signalled that Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt would have a free hand to select players based overseas, starting with the Rugby Championship this month

– © AFP 2025