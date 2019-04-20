This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southampton's relegation worries continue as Perez hat-trick helps Newcastle to three points

Ayoze Perez put in a man-of-the-match display at St James’ Park with three goals against the Saints.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,868 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4601144
Perez celebrates scoring his third goal on Saturday.
Image: Richard Sellers
Perez celebrates scoring his third goal on Saturday.
Perez celebrates scoring his third goal on Saturday.
Image: Richard Sellers

AYOZE PEREZ SCORED a superb hat-trick as Newcastle United all but sealed their Premier League safety with an impressive 3-1 home victory over Southampton.

Newcastle striker Perez netted in the 27th and 31st minutes and added a late clincher four minutes from time to move onto 10 top-flight goals for the season.

Substitute Mario Lemina’s first league goal in 14 months, combined with injuries to Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar, made for a tense second half for the hosts, but they prevailed to leave Southampton with work to do to secure their own survival.

Newcastle had an early penalty claim turned down when Almiron’s shot was blocked by hand of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at close range, before the Paraguay international had a blistering strike tipped over by Angus Gunn.

Newcastle United v Southampton - Premier League - St James' Park A sign in the stands reading 'We are United Things aren't always black and white'. Source: Richard Sellers

Home players were fuming with referee Anthony Taylor again when he only showed James Ward-Prowse a yellow card for bringing down Almiron near the halfway line as he raced towards goal, Rafael Benitez’s assistant Mikel Antia sent to the stands for his protests.

But the mood at St James’ Park improved rapidly when Perez struck twice in under four minutes.

First, he showed strength to hold off Maya Yoshida and send a fine finish into the far corner after Isaac Hayden’s tackle had set up the chance, before the Spaniard converted Salomon Rondon’s precise cross with a sliding back-post finish from six yards.

Southampton brought on Lemina and Stuart Armstrong at half-time, but it was almost game over when Ki Sung-yueng fired a low strike against the foot of the post from almost 25 yards.

Newcastle United v Southampton - Premier League - St James' Park Salomon Rondon Jan Bednarek battle for the ball at St James' Park. Source: Richard Sellers

The visitors took advantage of that reprieve by getting back into the game in the 59th minute, Lemina confidently finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box after being set up by Nathan Redmond and Armstrong.

Newcastle lost both a tearful Almiron and then Schar to injuries, and tensions were high when Yoshida blazed over a glorious chance to equalise from six yards.

Gunn then made a superb save from Hayden’s deflected strike and Rondon’s header was cleared off the line by Ward-Prowse, but a third goal arrived when Perez cleverly diverted Matt Ritchie’s diving header past the keeper.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie