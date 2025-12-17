Newcastle to face Man City in League Cup semis

NEWCASTLE WILL play Man City in the League Cup semi-finals after tonight’s draw.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will face Arsenal or Crystal Palace, whose quarter-final takes place next week.

The first legs will take place on the week beginning 12 January, while the second legs will be on the week starting 2 February.

The final at Wembley Stadium is set to take place on 22 March.

League Cup semi-finals draw:

Chelsea v Arsenal or Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Man City