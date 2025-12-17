The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Newcastle to face Man City in League Cup semis
NEWCASTLE WILL play Man City in the League Cup semi-finals after tonight’s draw.
Meanwhile, Chelsea will face Arsenal or Crystal Palace, whose quarter-final takes place next week.
The first legs will take place on the week beginning 12 January, while the second legs will be on the week starting 2 February.
The final at Wembley Stadium is set to take place on 22 March.
League Cup semi-finals draw:
Chelsea v Arsenal or Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Man City
