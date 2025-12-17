More Stories
Carabao League Cup (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Newcastle to face Man City in League Cup semis

11.04pm, 17 Dec 2025

NEWCASTLE WILL play Man City in the League Cup semi-finals after tonight’s draw.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will face Arsenal or Crystal Palace, whose quarter-final takes place next week.

The first legs will take place on the week beginning 12 January, while the second legs will be on the week starting 2 February.

The final at Wembley Stadium is set to take place on 22 March.

League Cup semi-finals draw:

Chelsea v Arsenal or Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Man City

