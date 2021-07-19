Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

Newcastle’s takeover saga to drag on as arbitration hearing adjourned until early 2022

Magpies fans face months of more frustration as they wait to find out if the Saudi Arabian-backed bid will succeed.

By Press Association Monday 19 Jul 2021, 9:54 PM
11 minutes ago 143 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5500065
Protesters hold a banner saying 'What Are The Premier League Hiding, Boris?' during a demonstration by Newcastle United fans outside Downing Street.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Protesters hold a banner saying 'What Are The Premier League Hiding, Boris?' during a demonstration by Newcastle United fans outside Downing Street.
Protesters hold a banner saying 'What Are The Premier League Hiding, Boris?' during a demonstration by Newcastle United fans outside Downing Street.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE NEWCASTLE TAKEOVER saga will rumble on into next year after the Premier League arbitration hearing was adjourned.

Magpies fans face months of more frustration as they wait to find out if the Saudi Arabian-backed bid will succeed.

The delay, caused by “issues with the disclosure of evidence”, means current owner Mike Ashley could remain at the helm for the whole of next season.

That is also likely to have an impact on any potential transfer budget available to manager Steve Bruce.

A joint statement from the Premier League and Newcastle read: “The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

“The parties will be making no further comment at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie