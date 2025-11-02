Rodgers' Steelers stun Colts, Bears beat Bengals in thriller

NFL 6pm results

Giants 24-34 San Francisco 49ers

Titans 20-27 Chargers

Lions 24-27 Vikings

Patriots 24-23 Falcons

Steelers 27-20 Colts

Texans 15-18 Broncos

Bengals 42-47 Bears

Packers 13-16 Panthers

AARON RODGERS THREW for 203 yards and a touchdown while Pittsburgh dominated defensively as the Steelers stunned the NFL-best Indianapolis Colts 27-20 on Sunday while Green Bay lost to Carolina.

Pittsburgh’s defenders forced six turnovers, two more than the Colts had surrendered all season, to set up three Steelers touchdowns in the showdown of division leaders.

“I can’t say enough about the defense’s effort,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We stayed in the fight, the defense provided us some short fields, we caught some momentum because of it.

“It’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes in this business. It’s nothing dramatic. That’s why we respect it so much.”

Steelers improved to 5-3, stretching their lead atop the AFC North to two games, while the AFC South-leading Colts fell to 7-2.

“I’m appreciative of the spirit, the efforts, the resolve,” said Tomlin. “We weren’t perfect but we fought, we did what was necessary, we made plays and so it’s a big-time win.”

The Colts drove 79 yards in 13 plays on their first possession with a one-yard touchdown run by Daniel Jones putting them ahead.

Pittsburgh, however, answered quickly after T.J. Watt forced and recovered a Jones fumble that set up Jaylen Warren’s one-yard touchdown run for Pittsburgh.

On the Colts’ next drive, a Jones pass was intercepted by Payton Wilson to set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Pat Freiermuth as Pittsburgh seized the lead for good.

Chris Boswell’s 25-yard field goal gave the Steelers a 17-7 halftime lead.

Wilson deflected a Jones pass in the third quarter and Pittsburgh rookie linebacker Jack Sawyer grabbed the interception to set up Warren’s two-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for a 24-7 Steelers advantage.

Michael Badgley’s 52-yard field goal pulled Indianapolis closer but on the next Colts’ possession, Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith sacked Jones and forced a fumble that Derrick Harmon recovered to set up a 46-yard Boswell field goal for a 27-10 edge.

A four-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Josh Downs and a 53-yard Badgley field goal proved too little and too late for Indy.

The NFL’s only other one-loss team lost also when Carolina’s Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play to give the visiting Panthers a 16-13 victory at Green Bay, dropping the NFC North-leading Packers to 5-2-1.

Detroit could have overtaken the Packers for the division lead but the Lions (5-3) lost at home to Minnesota 27-24 as J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Caleb Williams threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland with 17 seconds remaining to give the Chicago Bears a 47-42 victory at Cincinnati.

Williams threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns while Cincinnati’s Joe Flacco threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns in defeat.

Denver’s Bo Nix threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and the Broncos (7-2) stretched their win streak to six games when Wil Lutz kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play to defeat host Houston 18-15.

New England’s Drake Maye threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and the AFC East-leading Patriots (7-2) edged Atlanta 24-23 on a missed extra point by Falcons kicker Parker Romo.

Justin Herbert threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 57 yards and another TD to spark the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) in a 27-20 victory at Tennessee.

San Francisco’s Mac Jones threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey ran for 106 yards and a touchdown to power the 49ers (6-3) to victory 34-24 at the New York Giants.

