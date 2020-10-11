BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 12 October 2020
Raiders hand Chiefs surprise first loss while Steelers make it 4-0

Elsewhere, Washington quarterback Alex Smith returned after nearly two years out of action, while Patriots-Broncos has been postponed.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 11:27 PM
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (left) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr.
Image: Charlie Riedel
Image: Charlie Riedel

THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs suffered their first defeat of the NFL season as they fell 40-32 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders had lost seven straight at Arrowhead previously, and 10 of their last 11 meetings with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

But quarterback Derek Carr completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards and touchdowns to Nelson Agholor, Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs III, before Josh Jacobs ran in two touchdowns to clinch victory in the fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, back in action after their game last week was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests for their scheduled opponents the Tennessee Titans, moved to 4-0 with a 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chase Claypool’s four touchdowns secured the win for the Steelers as they enjoyed their best start to the season since 1979.

The Houston Texans recorded a 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first game after sacking Bill O’Brien, with 73-year-old interim head coach Romeo Crennel becoming the oldest in NFL history. Deshaun Watson threw for 359 yards, three touchdowns and two picks, with Brandin Cooks catching eight passes for 161 yards and a score.

The Carolina Panthers won their third straight game, 23-16 against winless NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith completed an amazing return to action with his first appearance since November 2018.

His side slipped to a 30-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, but the story of the night was Smith taking the field after a series of operations on a broken leg which became infected in surgery, leading to the threat of an amputation.

The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed a comfortable 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals as their defence sacked rookie quarterback Joe Burrow seven times, intercepted him once and recovered two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown by linebacker Patrick Queen.

The Arizona Cardinals were able to avoid a third straight defeat as they beat the hapless New York Jets 30-10 at MetLife Stadium.

The NFL had announced the postponement of Monday night’s scheduled game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos after a New England player tested positive for coronavirus.

The Patriots training facility has been closed for a third time this season after an unnamed player returned a positive test – a week after quarterback Cam Newton’s positive test saw New England’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs delayed 24 hours to the Monday night.

Press Association

