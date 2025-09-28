NFL player allegedly robbed and assaulted in Dublin last night

AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER Skylar Thompson was allegedly “jumped and robbed” last night in Dublin while in the city for this afternoon’s NFL game.

Journalist for the official NFL Network, Tom Pelissero, said the quarterback suffered minor injuries but is now with his team.

The #Steelers’ trip to Dublin wasn’t without some drama: Sources say backup QB Skylar Thompson got jumped and robbed Friday night in Dublin.



Thompson, who is on injured reserve, suffered minor injuries but is OK and with the team.



Statement from Steelers Spokesman Burt… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2025

The 28-year-old football player is a quarterback for the Steelers. He is currently on the injured reserve team due to a preexisting injury, but traveled with his team to Dublin for the game against the Vikings.

The Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement that the team is aware of a situation involving Thompson last night in Dublin.

“We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident,” he said.

The Steelers and the Vikings are to play the first ever regular season game in Ireland this afternoon in Croke Park. Some 70,000 fans were expected in the city for the match.

Gardaí have been contacted for comment.

