Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 May, 2020
NFL duo Baker and Dunbar surrender to police over armed robbery charges

Baker also faces four counts of aggravated assault related to an alleged incident at a party.

By AFP Saturday 16 May 2020, 10:11 PM
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have surrendered to Florida police to face charges of armed robbery. 

Baker of the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dunbar each face four counts of armed robbery. 

Baker also faces four counts of aggravated assault related to an alleged incident at a party on Wednesday night in Miramar, Florida.

“Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning,” Baker’s attorney, lawyer Bradford Cohen, said. 

“I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved.”

Lawyers for both players said on Saturday that they would be able to gather witnesses to prove their clients did not do what the police claim.

Baker has played one season for the Giants, starting 15 games and making 61 tackles.

Dunbar has yet to play a game for the Seahawks after they acquired him in March in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Dunbar has 25 career starts and 150 tackles.

- © AFP 2020

