NFL Saints deny faking injury in loss to Bucs

Cameron Jordan is at the centre of the controversy.

44 minutes ago 564 Views 0 Comments
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NEW Orleans Saints denied that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury for a deliberate delay after the NFL imposed multiple fines on the club on Saturday.

The NFL Network and ESPN reported that the league fined the Saints $350,000, coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000 for actions in Monday’s 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay.

The move came midway into the fourth quarter when Jordan kneeled and pointed to his lower left leg, forcing officials to halt the contest as Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was moving to run a fourth-down play.

After the delay, the Bucs punted but would later score two touchdowns for the triumph.

Jordan returned to the game four plays into the Bucs’ first possession after the punt.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening,” the team said in a statement posted on its website.

“Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third-down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game.”

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed Jordan suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot, the Saints said, adding that he has been treated each day since for the injury at the team’s facility.

Jordan complained about the fine on Twitter, posting, “Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous.”

Jordan said he was “irked” at the amount of the fine, which combined would cost the Saints and employees $550,000.

The NFL sent a memo to all clubs earlier this month saying it has observed multiple instances of deliberate attempts to stop contests, saying any “deliberate attempt” to “stop play” or “prolong or delay” games would be considered an “unfair act” and could result in discipline on and off the field.

– © AFP 2022

