Tipp All-Ireland winner will try to overturn ban from red card before county senior semi-final

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND hurling winner Niall O’Meara will hope to get his suspension overturned this week and be free to play in the club senior semi-finals in the county next Sunday.

O’Meara received a red card late on as his club Kilruane MacDonaghs won their quarter-final tie yesterday afternoon in the Tipperary senior hurling championship, winning by 1-23 to 1-10 as they knocked out reigning champions Clonoulty-Rossmore.

Kilruane have indicated they intend to appeal the decision ahead of next Sunday’s semi-final tie against Borris-Ileigh in Semple Stadium.

O’Meara would be a huge loss if unavailable. In August he won his second All-Ireland senior medal with Tipperary, starting in the clash with Kilkenny and striking home the first goal of the game in Croke Park. The success added to his previous medal won in 2016 when he came on as a substitute.

The U20 Hurler of the Year Jerome Cahill, who starred in Tipperary’s march to All-Ireland glory in that grade, is also a doubt for Kilruane after suffering a hamstring injury yesterday. He lines out at midfield alongside O’Meara for his club.

Kilruane MacDonaghs will be appealing Niall O'Meara's red card and are very confident that it will be overturned. pic.twitter.com/g2l6yZ8X0E — Kilruane MacDonaghs (@MacDonaghsGAA) October 13, 2019

Last night’s semi-final draw in Tipperary pitted Kilruane MacDonaghs against Borris-Ileigh with that clash pencilled in for 3.30pm at the Thurles venue and it will be preceded by the other semi-final involving Kiladangan and Nenagh Éire Óg at 1.45pm.

All four clubs hail from the north division in the county and the exit of recent champions means the 2019 race is a massive opportunity for one of the quartet to claim a landmark victory.

Kiladangan, who lost out in 2016 in their only final appearance, have never lifted the senior hurling crown while Nenagh Éire Óg last won in 1995 and have lost five finals since, including three in the last six seasons.

Borris-Ileigh, beaten finalists in 2017, were last crowned champions in 1986 and Kilruane MacDonaghs, whose most recent final outing was that 1986 showdown, will be chasing a first title this season since 1985.

