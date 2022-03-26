Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 26 March 2022
Advertisement

'I'm hugely proud. The girls left everything on the pitch' - Ireland captain on Wales loss

Nichola Fryday hailed ‘glimpses of really positive stuff’ after their Six Nations opener.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 8:34 PM
44 minutes ago 1,216 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5722253
Nichola Fryday dejected after the game.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Nichola Fryday dejected after the game.
Nichola Fryday dejected after the game.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

- Emma Duffy reports from the RDS

NICHOLA FRYDAY’S FIRST outing as Ireland captain didn’t end exactly how she’d have liked, but she was still happy with her day’s work.

The Greg McWilliams era and 2022 Six Nations bid opened with a disappointing 27-19 defeat to Wales in front of a record crowd at the RDS, as three unanswered tries in the closing 10 minutes did the damage.

Ultimately, a late double from replacement Donna Rose and another from Hannah Jones while Eimear Considine was in the sin-bin sealed the deal, as Ioan Cunningham’s physical side overpowered their hosts in the second half.

But they’ll take plenty of positives from the run-out, with Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood all crossing for Ireland, who showed flashes of brilliance at times.

“I’m hugely proud of the girls, the performance we put out, there were glimpses of really positive stuff for us,” Fryday said afterwards. “We’ll take our learnings from the things that didn’t go well, but the girls left everything on the pitch.

“I said at the start of the game we had to empty the tank and come in knowing we did everything we could. That’s what the girls did. I’m proud of them for that. We’ll take our learnings and move on.”

“Wales did exactly what we said they would do,” she continued. “Their power game is something they are known for, and maybe that bit of experience they had, but we still had positive patches in that game, and I’m extremely proud of the girls for sticking with it and not giving up.”

The second row was withdrawn in the closing stages after appearing to be struggling with a knock, but confirmed she’s “still in one piece” and “all good,” with a smile.

That remained as she delved deeper into the positives on show in Ballsbridge this evening, for which 6,113 fans watched on.

“I think in parts of that game you saw glimpses of the attacking game we’re trying to play,” she explained.

“We have serious backs, and in the pack we have extremely skillful players. The offload from Sam [Monagahan] to Linda [Djougang] for that try, that’s just something you dream of as a forward. There are huge positives.

“To have that crowd, the first one we’ve had since 2020 in the Six Nations. Some girls haven’t got to experience that with Covid. They got to experience that home support, and we’re really appreciative of the crowd that came out.”

The captaincy, and leading her country out for the very first time, was unquestionably another positive.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It was a huge moment, I was extremely proud,” the Tullamore woman said. “Every person dreams of captaining their country, and very few actually get to fulfill that role, For me, it was a huge moment and I’m just proud of the girls for that shift. Hopefully we can keep going.”

Next up is a daunting trip to France next Saturday, with Toulouse hosting the clash against the world powerhouse.

It’s certainly a steep learning curve, but a challenge Fryday and co. are relishing.

“We have no choice to but to put our heads down, make fixes and focus on next week,” she concluded.

“We will take our learnings from that match and implement as much as we can during the week, and just get onto the pitch and do exactly the same and more next week.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie