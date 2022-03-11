Tyrone teenager smashes European U20 indoor mile record

Nicholas Griggs in action at the National Indoor Championships last month.

Nicholas Griggs in action at the National Indoor Championships last month.

TYRONE TEENAGER NICHOLAS Griggs has set a new time for the European U20 indoor mile record after a brilliant performance at the National Indoor Athletics Live meeting in Abbotstown.

Finishing narrowly behind Andrew Coscoran in second place, the 17-year-old clocked an impressive time of 3:56.40 to run his first ever sub four-minute mile. Coscoran took the win in a time of 3:56.27.

Advertisement

Griggs’ time smashed the previous European U20 record of 4:02.33 which was set by Britain’s Robbie-Farnham Rose back in 2013, and was just short of the 3:55.02 world record set by American athlete German Fernandez in 2009.

The Tyrone star, who only turned 17 in December, won a gold medal for Ireland in the 3000m at the European U20 Championships last summer.

Sub 4-minute mile by @AndrewCoscoran of @SpaceAthletics tonight. He wins the mile in 3:56.27 at the National Indoor Arena, Dublin & Ireland’s 17-year-old sensation Nicholas Griggs sets a new European U-20 record of 3:56.4 in second place. #running #athletics #spaceathletics #mile pic.twitter.com/WTQghHLXfK — Space Athletics Federation (@SpaceAthletics) March 10, 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!