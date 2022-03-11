Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tyrone teenager smashes European U20 indoor mile record

Nicholas Griggs finished narrowly behind Andrew Coscoran as he eclipsed the European U20 record.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Mar 2022, 8:32 AM
23 minutes ago 513 Views 2 Comments
Nicholas Griggs in action at the National Indoor Championships last month.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TYRONE TEENAGER NICHOLAS Griggs has set a new time for the European U20 indoor mile record after a brilliant performance at the National Indoor Athletics Live meeting in Abbotstown.

Finishing narrowly behind Andrew Coscoran in second place, the 17-year-old clocked an impressive time of 3:56.40 to run his first ever sub four-minute mile. Coscoran took the win in a time of 3:56.27.

Griggs’ time smashed the previous European U20 record of 4:02.33 which was set by Britain’s Robbie-Farnham Rose back in 2013, and was just short of the 3:55.02 world record set by American athlete German Fernandez in 2009.

The Tyrone star, who only turned 17 in December, won a gold medal for Ireland in the 3000m at the European U20 Championships last summer.

