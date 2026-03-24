Nicky Henderson confirms the death of 'unforgettable' stable star Sir Gino

NICKY HENDERSON HAS announced the death of his top-class performer Sir Gino after failing to recover from a serious infection.

Having overcome a similar problem last year to return to win the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park on St Stephen’s Day, the six-year-old fractured his pelvis when running at Cheltenham in January.

“We have very sadly lost the battle to overcome Sir Gino’s ailment and he has had to be put to sleep at the veterinary hospital this morning,” Henderson posted on X on Tuesday afternoon.

“He has been fighting from severe deep-seated infections that he had overcome last year prior to his brilliant return in the Christmas Hurdle but this time it had spread too far although his fractured pelvis was healing well.

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“He was not only brilliant but one of the nicest kindest horses you could ever wish to see and this leaves an awful hole in Seven Barrows this morning and a very sad day for Joe and Marie Donnelly.

“They have had some wonderful horses over the years and they both care so much for them so losing such a young star with his life in front of him is particularly cruel.

“Sir Gino was unbeaten in his seven (completed) starts including three Grade Ones over hurdles and an amazing display in a Grade Two Chase on his one and only start over fences.

“We would have to say that he was just at least as good as any of all the amazing horses we have been lucky enough to have trained. Unforgettable in every way.”