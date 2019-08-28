Roche loses red jersey and tumbles to fifth overall as Madrazo wins stunning summit finish

NICOLAS ROCHE SLIPPED down the rankings as Angel Madrazo completed a spectacular comeback to triumph in the Vuelta a Espana’s first summit finish.

Miguel Angel Lopez regained the red jersey with a powerful attack, crossing the line in fourth to take the lead back from Roche; the Irishman slipping to fifth in the general classification after failing to follow the Astana rider and finishing 14th today.

Madrazo almost came off his bike when he was clipped by the bumper of a support car with 24 kilometres of the 170.7km ride to go and was dropped by breakaway companions Jose Herrada (Team Cofidis) and Burgos BH team-mate Jetse Bol three times on the gruelling climb to the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory.

The polka dot jersey holder made an inspired charge in the final kilometre and completed a one-two with Bol, who edged away from Herrada at the last.

Primoz Roglic moved ahead of Nairo Quintana and into second in the GC, with Alejandro Valverde rising to fourth.

After his exploits over the past two days, Sam Bennett finished 167th today, but the Bora-Hansgrohe rider remains top of the points classification on 45.

However, stage five belonged to Madrazo, who was in tears after crossing the line.

Having claimed his first stage win at a Grand Tour, he explained that he contravened team orders after seeing weakness in Bol and Herrada.

“I didn’t expect to win. I want to dedicate this victory to my wife. It’s a dream come true,” an emotional Madrazo said.

“We have suffered throughout the season, the team deserved it. I could not follow the rhythm of Herrada, I had to go slower not to wear myself out.

“I wanted to help Jetse, who has waited for me. In the sprint I am fast. The team told me to save [myself] for tomorrow, but when I caught them I saw that they were weak and I attacked.”

Next up is stage six; a hilly, in-land 198.9km route from Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, finishing on a 5km climb with an average six per cent slope.

