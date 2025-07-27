Ireland's Nicola Tuthill wins silver medal at World University Games

THERE WAS MORE success for Ireland at the World University Games in Germany this weekend as Nicola Tuthill claimed a silver medal in the hammer throw.

Following on from Kate O’Connor’s gold in the women’s heptathlon earlier this week, Tuthill delivered an outstanding final throw of 69.98m to confirm her second place behind gold medallist Zhao Jie of China who threw 72.80m.

“I’m delighted — it’s my first medal on the world stage”, said Tuthill after the final having also won a silver medal in the women’s hammer throw at the European U23 Championships.

𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐓𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥 - 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫! 🥈



Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) wins a historic silver medal for Ireland in the Hammer Throw at the World University Games in Bochum, Germany, with a best throw of 69.98m



— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 27, 2025

“And to come off winning silver at the U23 European Championships last week, it’s very special. It was somewhat of a stressful competition because some of my first throws were some of the worst I’ve had all season, and my last five competitions have all been over 70 meters, so I was glad to see it slowly improve in the final — and thank God it did.”