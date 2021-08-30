Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 30 August 2021
Advertisement

Superb Nicole Turner swims to Paralympic silver in 50m butterfly final

Portarlington’s Turner smashed her PB to win silver in Monday’s final.

By Niall Kelly Monday 30 Aug 2021, 10:06 AM
26 minutes ago 8,817 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5535283
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S NICOLE TURNER produced a personal best when it mattered most to win Paralympic silver in the final of the S6 50m butterfly.

The Portarlington teen swam a superb time of 36.30 seconds to deliver Ireland’s second medal of these games in the pool.

China’s Yuyan Jiang — who set a new world record of 34.56 in Monday morning’s heats — won gold with another exceptional time of 34.69.

But 19-year-old Turner chased her home as the next best in a stacked final, with just over a second separating second place from sixth.

“To be honest, it hasn’t sunk in at all,” she told RTÉ’s Darren Frehill moments after the final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Coming in to Tokyo, looking back on Rio being so close to that bronze medal, the aim after Rio was just to get on the podium in Tokyo, but I never in a million years thought I’d be silver. I always thought I’d be in a fight for bronze.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie