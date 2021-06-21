Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Connacht coach Nigel Carolan joins Glasgow Warriors to take charge of attack

Carolan spent 26 years as a player and coach with Connacht.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 21 Jun 2021, 4:02 PM
NIGEL CAROLAN HAS been announced as Glasgow Warriors’ new attack coach, with the Scottish side confirming his appointment today.

Carolan recently parted ways with Connacht having spent the best part of 26 years with the club as a player and a coach.

Following his early retirement from rugby due to injury in 2000, Carolan took charge of the Connacht Academy, holding the role from 2004 until 2017, when he was promoted to Connacht attack coach.

The Galway native also took charge of the Ireland U20s between 2014-17, leading the U20s to a first– and to date, only – appearance in a World Rugby U20 Championship final (2016).

The 46-year-old will join Danny Wilson’s coaching ticket in time for the 2020/21 United Rugby Championship season.

“Glasgow Warriors play an exciting brand of rugby that fits perfectly with my own philosophies on how the game should be played,” Carolan said.

“I’ve also been really impressed with the clarity and direction that Danny (Wilson) and Al (Kellock) are taking the club in.

“The squad consists of world-class players and some really exciting up and coming young players. Helping those players realise their potential is something I will take a lot of pride in. At Connacht, when young players came through the academy and went on to represent their country, those were career highlights.

“I’m really looking forward to challenging myself in this new environment, learning from others and enhancing Glasgow’s attack.”

Wilson added: “Nigel is an outstanding coach whose reputation goes before him amongst players and coaches alike across the league.

“Connacht have had a great attack for a number of seasons and Nigel’s work has been a massive part of that.

“He is a very technical coach who really impressed us with his passion and experience not only in coaching a successful attack but also developing young talent.

“We are looking forward to him joining the club and getting started ahead of the new season.” 

