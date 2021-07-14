Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

‘No criminality’ as police clear Celtic star Leigh Griffiths over online messages

The striker was sent home from the club’s training camp last week as officers began an investigation.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,024 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5495652
Celtic's Leigh Griffiths.
Image: PA
Celtic's Leigh Griffiths.
Celtic's Leigh Griffiths.
Image: PA

CELTIC STRIKER Leigh Griffiths has been cleared by police over allegations of sending inappropriate messages to two schoolgirls online.

Police Scotland said it had established “no criminality” after carrying out a “full assessment” on claims the 30-year-old exchanged improper messages with a 15-year-old girl as well as another teen girl on social media.

Griffiths, a dad of five, was sent home from Celtic’s pre-season training camp last week after officers began their probe.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “In relation to recent reporting regarding alleged inappropriate communications online, a full assessment has been carried out and it’s been established there is no criminality.”

Celtic has been asked for comment.

The club took up a one-year option on the striker’s contract earlier this month after his Parkhead future had been in doubt.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie