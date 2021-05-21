BE PART OF THE TEAM

Assistant manager's role in League One for ex-Ireland striker Noel Hunt

The 38-year-old Waterford native has been reunited with Richie Wellens at Doncaster Rovers.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 May 2021, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,487 Views 0 Comments
Noel Hunt pictured last September during his time at Swindon Town.
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international striker Noel Hunt is part of the new managerial ticket at League One club Doncaster Rovers.

Hunt has been unveiled as assistant to Richie Wellens, whose appointment as boss was announced earlier this week.

Wellens was installed as the permanent successor to Darren Moore, who departed for Sheffield Wednesday in March.

Hunt has now been reunited with Wellens, who he worked under at Swindon Town for a two-year spell, during which they were crowned League Two champions.

When Wellens departed to take over at Salford City last November, Hunt briefly served as Swindon’s caretaker manager. He left the club a month later after ex-Ireland midfielder John Sheridan was installed. 

“I’m absolutely delighted,” the 38-year-old Waterford native said of his new role at Doncaster, who finished 14th in League this season. “Once I knew Richie had got the job I was keen to join him. It’s a brilliant set-up here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Paul Dollery
