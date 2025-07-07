'The feeling never gets old, it's as good as ever' - Tipperary stalwart Noel McGrath

TIPPERARY STALWART NOEL McGrath was relishing a return to the All-Ireland hurling final in a brilliant post-match interview yesterday.

The Premier county defeated Kilkenny to reach their first final since 2019. Uncertainty has reigned since, with the GAA set to investigate after confirming the official score as 4-20 to 0-30.

A McGrath shot in the 70th minute was at the centre of the confusion, waved wide by an umpire but added to Tipperary’s scoreboard tally, 4-21. Kilkenny then chased a goal, rather than points.

The issue wasn’t raised on RTÉ immediately after the final whistle, as McGrath celebrated jubilantly before joining former manager Liam Sheedy, Jackie Tyrrell, Ursula Jacob and Joanne Cantwell on The Sunday Game.

“The feeling never gets old, it’s as good as ever,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words at the moment, it’s just after happening.

“That initial feeling will never get old for anyone when you’re not playing, never mind when you are playing. It’s such a great feeling. We’ll enjoy it now for the next few hours.

“I don’t know what to say, the game ebbed and flowed. It was very like the ’19 semi-final, a man down but we dug in. And Jesus Oisin’s goal was unbelievable, what a finish!”

McGrath went on to analyse the game, offering on-field insights on Darragh McCarthy’s red card, O’Donoghue’s 69th-minute goal, and Robert Doyle’s last-ditch block. “I would have got to it!” he quipped, hailing several of his team-mates including his brother, John.

The Loughmore-Castleiney man, who came off the bench in the 50th minute, lauded the young talent in Liam Cahill’s squad, dropping an F-bomb mid interview.

“They bring a freshness. When new lads come in, I won’t say they don’t care, but that care-free attitude… When I came in, you have that as well. When you get older, it just gets different. Them lads just want to play hurling. They’re out hitting balls before I’m even at training some nights.

Brothers in arms: McGrath siblings Noel, Brian and John celebrate at the final whistle. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Some of the performances there today were like lads that had been up here loads and loads of times. Some of them have never even been in Croke Park, let alone played up here…

“There’s four, five, six lads playing today that didn’t play last year. That has pushed us on. It’s like anything: once you get a few results, confidence just builds and there’s a pep in your step going to training and matches. It just gives you that confidence and energy. Maybe we were only a few percent off last year.

“It’s working. It’s working so far. We still have no trophy on the table, you know what I mean? We’re in an All-Ireland final. You have to just f***ing go in — sorry. You have to go in and talk about it, enjoy that now inside and then get ready for a few weeks time.”

Cork booked their All-Ireland final return with an emphatic win over Dublin on Saturday, and McGrath continued: “That’s some experience there today. Even coming in before the match and the crowds on the streets, that’s something new for a lot of lads.

“That experience will help and it will be even bigger in a few weeks time. There will be a sea of blue and gold and a sea of red everywhere.

“That’s why you play. Why else? We’re sitting at home for the last five or six years watching those days. To be involved in it now is exactly where we want to be.”

Three-time All-Ireland winner and All-Star McGrath also spoke about his different role as an impact substitute as a lengthy chat drew to a close.

“Look, everybody wants to play. There’s no point in saying they don’t. There’s 38 lads on our panel and I’m no different. You do what you’re asked to do. If Liam wants me for 70 minutes or 10 minutes, I’ll be ready to do that.

“I’m delighted to be able to give whatever I can when I can. Coming in, the boys have a lot of the hard shift done, the play is a bit different, you just come in and do what you have to do.

“I’m 34 years of age, to be out here in Croke Park is unbelievable. I love every minute of it. As I said before, I’ll stay doing it as long as I’m wanted, as long as I’m able and as long as I’m enjoying it. I don’t know how you can’t enjoy days like today.”

