Noel McGrath named captain as Tipperary unveil 40-man senior hurling panel for 2023

NOEL McGRATH WILL captain the Tipperary hurlers in 2023, with new manager Liam Cahill naming a 40-man pre-National League panel.

The three-time All Star first joined the Tipperary panel in 2009 and has represented the Premier 136 times across League and Championship to date.

The Loughmore-Castleiney clubman was part of All-Ireland-winning Tipperary teams in 2010, 2016 and 2019 and won Munster Championship medals in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields has been named vice-captain for the 2023 campaign.

A total of 25 clubs are represented on the 40-man panel. A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included, but the Tipperary management could make further additions to their panel ahead of the 2023 League season.

Tipperary senior hurling panel:

Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)

Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetuohy)

Michael Breen (Ballina)

Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

John Campion (Drom & Inch)

Pauric Campion (Drom & Inch)

Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney)

Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

Seamus Kennedy (St Marys)

Mark Keogh (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Dan McCormack (Borris Ileigh)

Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Shane Neville (Cratloe, Clare)

Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

Cian O Dwyer (Clonakenny)

Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs)

James Quigley (Kiladangan)

Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane)

Jack Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

