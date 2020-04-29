This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tributes paid after death of former Clare manager and chairman Noel Walsh

A county selector for 20 years, Walsh is hailed as ‘leading light in the county of Clare’.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,645 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5087086
Walsh at GAA Congress in 2005.
Image: INPHO
Walsh at GAA Congress in 2005.
Walsh at GAA Congress in 2005.
Image: INPHO

TRIBUTES ARE BEING being paid today after the death of former Clare county board and Munster GAA council chairman Noel Walsh.

Walsh served in the defence forces and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

The Miltown-Malbay man won county football medals as a player with the St Joseph’s club and represented Clare at minor and junior level.

He later went on manage the senior inter-county side three times, and also spent 20 years as selector, including during the Banner’s unforgettable 1992 Munster triumph.

He became chairman of the Munster council in 1995, later becoming a vocal supporter in the drive to abolish Rule 42 which prevented Croke Park hosting rugby and international football during the redevelopement of Lansdowne Road.

“To say that Noel gave service to his club, county, province and country would be putting it mildly,” says Joe Cooney, Clare county board chairman.

“He was a leading light in the county of Clare for over five decades. His beloved St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay were always in his thoughts and this also was vividly correct for his love of his county.”

He added: “May I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Ursula, son Carl, daughters Lisa and Noelle, grandchildren, close relatives, friends and GAA colleagues everywhere.”

Munster council chairman Liam Lenihan also paid tribute:

“Noel made a major contribution to the GAA. During his term as Munster Council chairman, it was his great honour to present the Munster Hurling Cup to Clare captain Anthony Daly in 1995 after a 62-year gap, just three years after serving as a Clare selector when they won the Munster senior football title.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie