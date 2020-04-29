Tributes paid after death of former Clare manager and chairman Noel Walsh

TRIBUTES ARE BEING being paid today after the death of former Clare county board and Munster GAA council chairman Noel Walsh.

Walsh served in the defence forces and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

The Miltown-Malbay man won county football medals as a player with the St Joseph’s club and represented Clare at minor and junior level.

He later went on manage the senior inter-county side three times, and also spent 20 years as selector, including during the Banner’s unforgettable 1992 Munster triumph.

He became chairman of the Munster council in 1995, later becoming a vocal supporter in the drive to abolish Rule 42 which prevented Croke Park hosting rugby and international football during the redevelopement of Lansdowne Road.

“To say that Noel gave service to his club, county, province and country would be putting it mildly,” says Joe Cooney, Clare county board chairman.

“He was a leading light in the county of Clare for over five decades. His beloved St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay were always in his thoughts and this also was vividly correct for his love of his county.”

He added: “May I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Ursula, son Carl, daughters Lisa and Noelle, grandchildren, close relatives, friends and GAA colleagues everywhere.”

Munster council chairman Liam Lenihan also paid tribute:

“Noel made a major contribution to the GAA. During his term as Munster Council chairman, it was his great honour to present the Munster Hurling Cup to Clare captain Anthony Daly in 1995 after a 62-year gap, just three years after serving as a Clare selector when they won the Munster senior football title.”